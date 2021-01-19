TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

