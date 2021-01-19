TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.63

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 7208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

