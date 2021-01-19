TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.63

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.63, with a volume of 7208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.
TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
