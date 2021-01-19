Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.46

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.46 and last traded at C$54.38, with a volume of 17061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.00.

TCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

