Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

TNK stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,252,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

