Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TME. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after buying an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,896 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.