TERA (TERA) Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $260,007.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00117665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00249900 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,179.76 or 0.97016334 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.