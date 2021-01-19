Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRVCF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC began coverage on Tervita in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TRVCF stock remained flat at $$2.47 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. Tervita has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.61.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

