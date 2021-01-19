Texas Instruments (TXN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

