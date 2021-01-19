Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Up 0.7%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 279,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 307,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

About Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

