Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $844.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.82. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $295.05 and a one year high of $895.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,811 shares of company stock worth $295,375. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

