Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $80.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.04.

TXRH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 20,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 58,491 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

