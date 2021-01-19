The AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.00

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 7416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $23.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The AES during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

