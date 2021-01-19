The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.60. The company had a trading volume of 53,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,858. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.50. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The Clorox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Clorox by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in The Clorox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

