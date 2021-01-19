The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after buying an additional 459,661 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.19. 3,612,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

