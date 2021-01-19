The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.24

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 9420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Lovesac from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.73 million, a P/E ratio of -398.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $4,815,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,855 shares of company stock valued at $36,134,815. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 464.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

