The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,902 shares of company stock worth $4,003,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

