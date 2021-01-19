The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. 8,006,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,243. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.