The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 3.5% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $725.61. The company had a trading volume of 436,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,604. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $758.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $725.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

