The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 27,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,674. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.