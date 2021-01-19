The Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

The Southern stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

