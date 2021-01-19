The Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Bank of America

The Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

SO stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

