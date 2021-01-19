The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 126,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

