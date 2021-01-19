The TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.