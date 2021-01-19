The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 12-Month High at $144.29

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.29 and last traded at $143.66, with a volume of 66010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.24.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day moving average is $123.47.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

