The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $956.53

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) (LON:UTG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $956.53 and traded as high as $995.50. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) shares last traded at $993.50, with a volume of 265,840 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 956.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89.

In other The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) news, insider Richard N. L. Huntingford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 978 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £97,800 ($127,776.33).

The Unite Group plc (UTG.L) Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

