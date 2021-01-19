The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 74,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,536,000 after buying an additional 874,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

