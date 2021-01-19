The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Position Lessened by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,230 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE WMB remained flat at $$22.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 236,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

