The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,448,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 204.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

