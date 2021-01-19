Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

TBPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

