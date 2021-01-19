Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 9.1%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) shares dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,217,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,347,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69.

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

