Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.52. 2,127,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.05 and a 200 day moving average of $240.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

