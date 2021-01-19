Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 233,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. 3,145,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

