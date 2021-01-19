ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $619.23 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $7,143.31 or 0.19510000 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $619.23 million and $37,207.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

