Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010674 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.66 or 0.00331860 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

