thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised thyssenkrupp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised thyssenkrupp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

