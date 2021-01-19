Tixl (MTXLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,412.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Tixl token can currently be purchased for approximately $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00117616 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00247075 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000743 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.87 or 0.97269551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063146 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

