TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) traded down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

About TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

