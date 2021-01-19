TokenClub (TCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $568,566.00

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, TokenClub has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $568,566.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TCT is a token. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars.

