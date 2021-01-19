Traders Buy High Volume of Coherent Call Options (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,565% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coherent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.43.

COHR stock traded up $46.97 on Tuesday, hitting $198.92. The company had a trading volume of 224,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,964. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $179.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

