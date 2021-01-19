Traders Purchase Large Volume of Retail Properties of America Call Options (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,528 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,113% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 495,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 392,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 207,105 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,683. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

