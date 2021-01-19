Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.