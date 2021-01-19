Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,849,271.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,031 shares of company stock worth $662,867. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in shares of Transcat by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 480,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 164,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.