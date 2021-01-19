Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,012,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $141.41. The stock had a trading volume of 80,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,200. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $142.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

