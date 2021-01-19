Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $494.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.45) and last traded at GBX 488.20 ($6.38), with a volume of 487038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £642.29 million and a PE ratio of -43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 223.98.

In other Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) news, insider Ofer Druker sold 199,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 362 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £723,218.08 ($944,889.05).

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

