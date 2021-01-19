Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.86

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 691820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCW. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$474.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.33 million. Research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

About Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.