TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post sales of $177.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.01 million. TriMas reported sales of $170.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $759.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.69 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,940. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.