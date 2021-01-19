Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF comprises 6.1% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 144,979 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. 83,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,440. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28.

