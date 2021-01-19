Triton Wealth Management PLLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned 0.07% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,510. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $72.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

