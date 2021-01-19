Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 83,904 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,904 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 7,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.