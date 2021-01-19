TRON (TRX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $1.19 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

